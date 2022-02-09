Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Kiwanis for your donation of gift cards and water to the school health offices! We are so appreciative and we were able to get some much needed items. Sincerely, LHUSD school nurses.
Orchids to Angelina’s restaurant and to Trisha, our server on Friday night. It is our favorite place to eat in Lake Havasu City. Always a great experience and the food is excellent. Grazie.
Onions to the Infamous Revenue Service. I received a letter stating that they hadn’t received my 2020 income tax return and to send it in immediately. I sent a copy of my return to “they who must be obeyed”. Gee, wonder how they were able to cash my check if they hadn’t received my return!
Orchids to the bar/ restaurant who kicks people out for wearing a mask. Bravo! I wish I knew who you were so all of my like-minded, lovers of freedom could patronize your establishment. Thank you for standing up against tyranny.
Onions to all the Karens who are still wearing a mask and complaining about no masks in restaurants. Stay home or why don’t you move to Seattle? Live free or die.
Orchids to Mayor Sheehy and the City Council. I have attended a number of council meetings and watched “public comments” deteriorate from sensible issues within council’s scope to hate-filled, argumentative name-calling. It’s stressful.
Orchids to people who have learned to discuss as mature, thinking citizens.
Onions to the county supervisor‘s office.
The covid relief money would be better spent on an affordable housing initiative. $168 does nothing by itself. Affordable housing is a desperate need. A large amount would make a difference.
Onions to the onion giver to "Karens" wearing masks. Shame on you! The ignorance is profound in your thinking! My son has a rare cancer. We both wear masks for his safety! He receives treatments to keep him alive but the flu, Covid or another serious virus could compromise his life. Just STOP!
