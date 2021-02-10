Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to Suddenlink for the worst internet service ever. Its’ time to get another internet provider in Havasu that is reliable.
Onions to the City Council! Looking for revenue and ways to plug spending deficit! New sewer and water rates coming, but we buy a gym for $3 million, $1.2 million for a vacant lot on McCulloch, 292k for a new armored vehicle? There’s new transit vehicles for a system not in use for years? And we are in a pandemic!
Onions to the fast food restaurant. I went through the drive thru, price said $7.65 for the combo, got to the window they wanted to charge me $9.80, talked to the manager same deal. Never again will I eat there.
Onions for the $200 tab split, $5 tip on your half. The amount of alcohol you drank, food came out perfect, your kids birthday. I had to tip out my bartender/ food sales.
Onions to yokel honking at me in the drive-thru. I was just wrapping up a million dollar deal on my cell. Put yourself in my shoes! If an extra five minutes in getting coffee is that big a deal, you got a real problem bub. Orchids to me for paying it back. That should’ve made up for the lost time.
Onions to locals complaining about winter visitor getting vaccinations. Most pay rent which in turn pays taxes to your state and city. The residents who own the homes are getting vaccinated in a different state also.
Onions to local secondhand stores for not taking my three sets of encyclopedias. Wife and I paid big bucks for those books. Our kids used them. What are we supposed to do with the things? One fellow told me they make great campfires. Recycle folks won’t even touch them. Sad times we live in. Sad!
Orchids to North Country Healthcare. We had appointment for 9:30, went to private room, immediately vaccinated, stayed 15 minutes to confirm no negative reactions & were home by 10:15. It was a positive experience! We return in four weeks, same time for second vaccine.
Orchida to the staff at Sonora Quest. Everyone was very nice, professional and prompt. Thanks to Joy who drew my blood. It was painless and easy.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
