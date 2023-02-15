Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Jason and the girls at Michael Alan Furniture Outlet. Great customer service. Jason, you went all out delivering my husband’s chair before he went into the hospital. That was amazing! Thanks again for all of your help.
Onions to the condo place that allows monthly rentals. This isn’t a hotel resort. Plus, they keep the pool at 75 degrees. Stop spending money on grass and a terrible landscape company.
Orchids to our landscaper, Alan’s Landscaping. He’s honest, dependable, helpful and gets the job done quickly. They did a “rockscape” on our large multilevel lot, including a 30 foot stairway. It looks stunning. Great job Alan, we can’t thank you enough!
Onions to people who do not understand what it costs to operate a club or business in today’s world. Inflation, building/equipment repairs and improvements, minimum wage increases and salary increases to keep employees ahead of the game. I guess some people never had a wage or cost of living increase in their 40 or 50 odd years of working.
Orchids to Just for Fun Powersports. Mark and Michelle, what a wonderful anniversary party! Good people, music, raffles, and food! Giving back to your customers is much appreciated!
Orchids to the woman in the red Mustang with the convertible top. Thank you so much for pulling a U-turn in the middle of the road in front of us, which made us test out our brakes.
Orchids to Dustin at Air Control. They were on time and did an over the top job servicing our three units. Best HVAC company in town, top notch!
Orchids to the afternoon staff on Friday at Krispy Krunchy Chicken. They were very friendly and got my order out in a timely manner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.