Another beautiful day in Lake Havasu...
Thank you so much to the gentleman in the red truck with Minnesota plates for kindly offering to put my shopping cart away in Albertsons parking lot on Wednesday. It was so cold and windy! So nice guys like you still exist! Welcome to our city!
Onions to giving small amounts of cash to those certifying difficulties due to covid. In total, it’s inflationary, and only a drop in bucket individually. Due to complete lack of ingenuity and economic understanding, no long term good will come of it. This is bush league grandstanding. We deserve better.
Onions to removing the painted rocks and tributes we have left for our loved ones without any notice. Those tributes give comfort and a place to show how much they are missed.
Orchids to Tina at Niko’s Grill. She has been our waitress three times now and has always been the GOAT (greatest of all time). The place was full of people and she always finds time to chat with you and keep you supplied with what ever you need. Best burgers in town also.
Orchids to Renee at Lake Havasu Regional Medical Center Imaging Service for your help and assistance. You made me feel very relaxed throughout the whole process. We appreciate people like you who do such a fine job for us.
Orchids to the gay pride group for putting on a wonderful show Saturday night. It was refreshing seeing so many others showing tolerance, respect and acceptance of their fellow human beings! Thank you for such an entertaining evening.
Orchids to True Rehab Physical Therapy for helping my knee get back to over 120 degrees after my manipulation. Your expertise, patience and energy are truly appreciated. Tom, Stacy and Holly, you rock! Highly recommend True Therapy! C. O. From Idaho.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.