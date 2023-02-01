Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Joel at Anytime Fitness. Always a great gym to go to and I love the sauna boxes on the second floor. I wish the gym had room for more of them as they really help the muscles relax after a work out.
Orchids to Lakeview Family Dentist. Dr. Little and Jade were great to have next to my chair. I highly recommend them.
Orchids to the professionals who greet customers with a hello and a smile and Onions to those who do not. The world is divided enough, treating customers the same is a way to bring everyone together. After all, the owners of the businesses surely expect equal treatment of all.
Orchids to all of the veterans who conceal and carry. Thanks in advance for being the “good guy”. You never know, it can happen in Lake Havasu City.
Orchids to JC at Albertsons. Such a kind and professional man. Keep up the good work, JC and thank you!.
Onions to the driver who ran over my mailbox. I know I’m on a hill and there is very little street light, but my mailbox is at least six feet off of the road. If we had sidewalks, you would have had to jump it to get to the mailbox. Please slow down and drive carefully. That mailbox could have been a person.
Onions to the entitled, arrogant woman at Starbucks who felt so put out because she had to stand in line. You’re a real class act, lady. Please take it elsewhere.
Orchids to AZ Coast Radiology. I had reservations about their walk-in policy, but I have to hand it to them, I was in and out in a very reasonable amount of time and the entire experience was very pleasant and professional. I would use them again.
Orchids to Juan at Smith’s. Always fast and efficient with the bagging. You do a great job, keep up the good work.
