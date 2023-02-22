Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Big orchids to Bob for helping us realize the boat wouldn’t start because the kill switch was out. So glad we didn’t call for a tow! Thank you.
Thank you for reading!
Orchids to my now-favorite USPS carrier who threw the package containing cat treats onto our porch, breaking the canister inside. When momma opened it, kitty num nums went everywhere and I ate myself into a catnip coma. I love you. - The cat.
Onions to the Orthopedic practice who never answers the phone or replies to messages. What’s the point of a referral?
Onions to not understanding the difference between “affordable” and “low income” housing. Hard working families are priced out of rentals or even owning a home. But hey, those investors have to make a buck.
Onions to the dogs in Rotary Park. The signs
say “No Dogs” but until it’s enforced, nothing will happen! City money can be made giving out tickets! I saw five dogs in an hour and a half.
Orchids to our customers. Pets in Paradise would like to reach out and thank everyone for supporting our small business! We appreciate each and everyone of you. We are now back in full swing for grooming with two outstanding groomers. Thank you, Patty and Ron
Orchids to Knots of Love. Your donated crocheted hats for cancer patients are greatly appreciated. Thank you for all of your time and beautiful creativity.
Onions to the club’s general meetings. No agendas, no treasurer’s report, no mic. The Grand Poobah doesn’t have a clue and allowed a loud mouth to run the show insulting other members. Good luck , you will need it.
Please submit all entries of 40 words of less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
