Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Rainbow Gutters for repairing the gutter on our RV parking structure. Onions to me for forgetting to give the orchid sooner.
Onions to the scumbag who tipped the server seven dollars on a $300 plus tab on Valentine’s Day. Why would you volunteer to pick up the whole bill and then stiff the server? Hope some karma comes your way.
Onions to the one who didn’t read my onion correctly. The SUV from Minnesota went right through the intersection and didn’t stop. These retired old jerks need a lesson and I hope one of them gets sued for their retirement. Most shouldn’t have a license.
Onions to the developer blackmailing the city and the homeowners. Shame on you. The city should say no to any other projects you want to build here.
Orchids to the new pavement on Main Street. Onions to the sidewalk sprinkler on the corner of Smoketree and McCulloch that pumps water all over the street. New blacktop will not last long.
Onions to those who want to make a law to sue teachers. You think your have teacher shortage now? Wait until that brainstorm agenda becomes law.
Orchids to the onion about the club being snooty and horrible to people. Not only that, the slandering and behind the back gossip is enough to remove their charter. They break their own initiation rules. We also said “no thanks” and have found many other normal places while we’re here.
Onions to the lack of leadership at the school and lack of support for staff! Time for a change.
Orchids to the law for suing teachers. Way overdue. If cops can be sued, all civil servants can be sued. It’s called accountability.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
