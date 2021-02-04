Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to “Psychic Victim”. Wish you would have called me before meeting her at the bar. I could have 100% accurately predicted the outcome free of charge. Such naiveté makes me wonder if you were old enough to be in a bar.
Onions for not being able to get hubby, 78, his covid shot. He signed up with the hospital but was told they ran out and he has not heard back. College site was booked past March 1. Safeway online site would not work. Guess he will take his chances.
Onions to the out of state people who are taking our vaccines and taking up space in the ER. Go home and get your shot. I live here all year and can’t get in anywhere.
Onions to the person who feels kids should have a normal life at the softball tournaments weekly for several months in Rotary Park. These are not normal times, California said no, Arizona should say no.
Onions to all establishments allowing maskless persons to shop or frequent your places. I only bring it up because there are signs on just about every door that indicates a mask is required.
Onions to the club president claiming I’m the one creating dissension and ruckus in the ranks. I merely told a few people that an orangutan could do a better job than you. Evidently some took that as fact. My statement was simply a pun gone array. Get over it. In two months we’ll elect a new goon!
Onions to politicians for not taking down his campaign signs. There is one at smoketree and McCulloch and one at North Palo Verde and Lake Havasu Avenue. The election was Nov. 3 and now it’s almost February 2021 and they should have been taken down long ago.
Orchids to the Walmart pick-up staff! Just want to give a shout out to all of you! Like Barbara, Amber, Walter, Rose, Diane, Alfredo, Wade, Fritz, Alex and Kayla! Thank you for your kindnesses! Love to you all.
Orchids to Mr. Lee from Steve’s Towing. Professional, prompt and courteous service. I highly recommend the company.
