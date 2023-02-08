Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the service technicians at Anderson Toyota. When my car failed to start, everyone jumped right in to offer assistance way beyond their normal jobs and roles. You really impressed this customer. Thank you! Fantastic customer service.
Orchids to SummeRae, our newish wine bar on McCulloch Boulevard. I had a great time with my friends there. Great ambiance and customer service. It is rapidly become our new hang out place.
Onions to the conditions of our city roads. Since I live on the South side and work on the North side, I venture down these well-trodden paths everyday and have given up waiting for them to be relieved of their pot holes. Can anyone fix the roads, please?
Orchids to El Paraiso restaurant. Just want to give a shout out to them for the excellent food and service we get every taco Tuesday. Yeah, we wait for it, but at least it is well worth it.
for it, but at least it is well
Orchids to our city council for considering more measures to control the short term rental situation in this town. I keep hearing that the economy is bad but the renters of the short term rentals on my block haven’t gotten the memo. They keep coming!
Orchids to Lauren at Sonora Quest Laboratories. I was nervous about getting blood tests, but the people here are very friendly and put me at ease, especially Lauren, she is so nice. Thank you for doing a tough job so well.
Orchids to Brett Bitterman, the Principal of Oro Grande Academy. He has the best discipline I’ve ever seen in a school. I am also pleased that the security there has been tightened.
Orchids to whomever paid for my morning coffee at The Human Bean a couple of days ago. What a great start to my day! Thank you. Of course, I paid it forward.
