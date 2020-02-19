Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Jerry Aldridge at the State Park boat ramp. I got myself into a pickle and he came to my rescue. I was in everyone’s way and couldn’t launch the boat. He was my hero. Havasu has such great, helpful and loving people. Dorene.
Onions to the person blaming the city for the bad State Route 95 and Acoma Boulevard intersection. State Route 95 does not belong to the city and the city does not maintain it. If you want to complain call the state.
Orchids to Freedom Roofing, they are the best! They were punctual, kind, hardworking. They took care of everything beyond what I imagined. Best price in town and I cannot say enough good things about them!
Onions to the redhead driving on State Route 95 and Mulberry. She cut us off and almost ran us off the road. I took your picture.
Orchids to Juicy’s. Thanks for fitting us all in on such short notice. Good food and excellent service. Mr. B at Juicy’s
Onions to the Onions wanting more barmaids at the club so you don’t have to stand in line, if you don’t like it go to a public restaurant and pay way more for your food and drinks so you can sit on your butt and be waited on, problem solved. Everything isn’t all about you.
Orchids to Keli and Shawn from Sparkling Homes Cleaning for doing such an awesome job on cleaning our duplex and getting it ready for rent. The place looks great! I will definitely use you again. Thank you. The Browns
Onions to the local fraternity that hosts a Wednesday “chicken or ribs” night. For the second time in the last few months, the chicken dinners were sold out by 5 o’clock. Ridiculous! Please put someone knowledgeable in “supply and demand” especially when a car club increases the evenings dinner guests.
Orchids to Harriot and staff at Burgers by the Bridge for being so good to us and our dogs Sally and Lucy.
