Orchids to Tessa at Juicy’s. Great waitress and very accommodating for a group of 10. Food was served promptly and very good.
Onions to the 75-year-old veteran and new resident who knowingly breaks the law and blames our wonderful LHCPD for a ticket. Please take your arrogant and entitled butt back to where you came from.
People like you don’t deserve to live in this great city. You need to apologize.
Orchids to the city, vendors and businesses from this weekend’s Winterfest. There is no garbage in the street, all portable toilets are gone. Would never know what went on this weekend. What a massive clean-up detail. Thank you!
Onions to the Onion about overly extensive coverage regarding a basketball player. You have a TV remote and if you use the internet or read the paper don’t read or watch, problem solved. However to “shame” coverage of a father and daughter who lost their lives at a very young age is not your place.
Orchids to Brian and his helper at the Rug Hut for being on time and efficient. John on Highlander.
Onions to the Orchid regarding the greens being in excellent shape. No, they are not. They are lumpy-bumpy, and uneven, and certainly not worth the new, much higher fees. No wonder so many are playing elsewhere and for just a little bit more. That’s where I am headed.
Orchids to Dr. Jedick’s nurse Karen at North Country Healthcare. She calmed my toddler down by saying farm animal sounds all wrong and it made him laugh. He is asking to go back. Best care in town!
Onions to the club on Friday fish night. Get more barmaids, you make enough money to pay some gals instead of just volunteers. It’s bad when you have to stand in line to get your own drinks.
Orchids to the three gentlemen we didn’t even know that bought our table of six a round of Bloody Mary’s and beers at the Red Onion on Friday, Jan 31. Havasu friendly indeed. Thank you so much.
Onions to the woman who finally decided to divorce her husband. You spent your life complaining about him to anyone who will listen, even strangers. Your reason for divorce is ridiculous. You will both end up with nothing. Will your hate filled soul be at peace then?
Submit entries of 40 words or less
