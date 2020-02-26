Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the city. When are we going to get the arch done on the corner of Smoketree and McCulloch? All that is there are two posts waiting for the rest of the arch to be finished.
Orchids to Lee who gave me a rabbit for my “cactus and hare garden.” I didn’t know him, but he saw one at garage sales and thought he would put it with my collection. Very thoughtful. Thank you.
Onions to the NFL. Men, step up to the plate and change sexual harrassment. That halftime show was totally porn. Make these “equality seeking women” understand that change works both directions, if for no other reason than to defend your young sons and daughters watching what used to be a family show!
Onions to me for not offering the young man with the blue walker a ride! Won’t happen again.
Orchids to Mohave Mist and Spa. Great Customer support and still looking after us three years after the sale!
Onions to the dirt bikers who are tearing up the desert. Just about every hill and flat area off the legal trails are scarred and marred. It is public land not private land. It was a beautiful nature hike, but not anymore.
Orchids to the London Bridge Women’s Club for sponsoring the student government class in a mock Lake Havasu City Council meeting.
Onions to me for believing my pest control professional. You are wrong. The chipmunks are attracted to your poison. You put it out and the next day the chippies were gone. Thanks
Orchids to Kathy and crew at the Elks for doing a great job on the Valentine’s dinner. From food, decoration and service. It made for an enjoyable evening. Thanks. N and J
Onions to the pseudo-professional once again for bouncing checks. Robbing Peter to pay Paul is not working out too well for you, yet that seems to be your pattern. Try sticking to what you know for a change and maybe you will stop running out of money.
Submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com
