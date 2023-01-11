Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to all of the complainers about the slow pace of the second bridge. The process for a second bridge is in the works, however, at the typical snail pace for state and federal agency level red tape. It is my understanding that the city already owns the land for it. But, we must be patient, as there are only a limited number of workers, you know.
Orchids to the Orchid-giver about the two macaws flying around near Bison Boulevard. I just wanted to tell you that they did return home and that I’m glad you enjoyed seeing them.
Onions to the developers for continuing to expand the Cherry Tree area and building when there isn’t enough water as it is.
Orchids to the businesses on Main Street for keeping it real and flying the “Let’s Go Brandon” flag. Such great support for our community and the conservative supporters.
Orchids to nurse Wayde at Havasu Regional Medical Center, emergency room. Thank you for literally saving my life. The 12 hours we were together in the emergency room you went over and beyond the call of duty. Your dedication, determination, giving personality and empathy are off the charts. Thank you, “Sonny”.
Orchids to the city. Not only are those silly locks damaging, they are ugly and mess with the view as one crosses the bridge.
Orchids to the person who allowed my bride and I to be on the receiving end of his gracious act of paying for our meal at Chilis last Thursday, Jan. 5. I know now how special a person feels when I do the same. Thank you, Bob.
Orchids to Dr. Berdin for her expertise and compassion. She truly cares about each of her patients and I’m blessed to have her as my doctor. Linda.
