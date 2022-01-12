Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the gentleman at Starbucks inside Smith’s who paid for my coffee. Very nice, thank you, I will pay it forward.
Orchids to Bri Salon! I had fried my hair from a home perm and an over processed color I tried to do at home. I went into Bri Salon and had to have it cut short because of breakage. I walked out with a very nice haircut and style. My hair looked so healthy. Thank you, Bri Salon!
Orchids to Mr. LaRue. He fixed my old machine. Mr. LaRue not only fixed it, but he connected it to my printer and in no time at all. All it cost me was $40.
Orchids to Keith at My Havasu Handyman.
He shows up on time, does excellent work, and his prices are very good.
Orchids to Haven of Havasu where my husband spent two months recovering from a hip fracture. I would especially like to give a bunch of orchids to Scott and staff, Lisa for her hard work in helping with speech therapy, and Shannon and Erin. Also, thank you to housekeeping and laundry staff and a special thank you to the two Marias who serve meals, and Ashley the social worker and the aides who bathed him.
Orchids to all of the healthcare workers at the hospital and clinics who have helped get us through the awful last year.
Orchids to parks and recreation maintenance for all of the work they do to keep the dog park in such good condition. People like me, who go there almost everyday, notice and appreciate your efforts.
Orchids to the Boat House Grill. All three of us had different menu items, but all three lunches were delicious. Great customer service too! Highly recommend them.
Orchids to LeAnn for remembering my birthday with a great gift of my portable pet water bottle. Thank you!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
