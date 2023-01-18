Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to people who complain about dogs being off the leash outside of the dog park. In my evening walk, I noticed plenty of dogs off their leash. They and their owners were perfectly happy. As were all the people in the park. There was no problem whatsoever that I could see that these dogs caused being off their leash. Lighten up!
Orchids to the guardian angels at Compassus Hospice, who so skillfully and tenderly helped my mother across the finish line. Godspeed, Cara. Mamma Mia! Oh, how I miss you. Alan.
Shout out to the Red Onion for the excellent food, tremendous service
and friendly smiles. Our group of 21 ladies thoroughly enjoyed themselves and appreciated the expertise of Paula, our waitress. She did a perfect job! Much appreciated by the Rio Del Sol group.
Orchids to the delivery guys from Mills Brothers furniture. They were very polite, professional and courteous! Much appreciated! The Nelsons.
Orchids to my wonderful husband. Our journey has been a lifelong joy and the few bumps in the road were experiences I would never want any different way. The few know us as devoted friends and have our back. Our home upgrade and privacy designer nailed our remodel plans.
Orchids to Anytime Fitness. Kelly and Noel, you both make a great team and make it a pleasure to workout there.
Onions to the miscreants. It has been nearly 13 years and the raunchy activity is as fresh as it was a decade ago. The obtuse behavior is obviously a behavioral disorder rooted deep within the soul. Many prayers are made on your behalf and I will continue live and let live.
Orchids to Quick Stop Title and Registration. The place to go to renew your passport. They are fast, efficient and very friendly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.