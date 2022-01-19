Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to all the people who chose to take all the necessary precautions to protect themselves and others from the spread of the covid virus.
Onions to the parents who don’t think their children should have to listen to and respect the authority of the bus drivers who are trying to safely transport said children that don’t follow the rules on the bus.
Orchids to Vince at Whiz Kid for being so great helping at us figure out our computer problems. We know we were and are a handful but you are always so patient - Thank you so much- PPC girls
Orchids to Dynamic Carpet Cleaning. You did an excellent job at making my couch and love seat look brand new. I have been using this company for more years than I can remember, so, great job and thanks again guys.
Onions to me in my gray Sentra for cutting off a man at the corner of North Palo Verde and Lake Havasu Ave. No excuse. All my fault. But the word Jesus on his bumper made me feel somewhat forgiven. Have a blessed week, sir.
Onions to the parents who think school buses are a right because you have a job! It is a privilege to have a bus to transport your child to school.
Orchids to my new neighbors Lori and Lilly! Thank you for everything! You’re the best! P and J.
Orchids to Landscape and Yard Restoration for the great job on our backyard. They return your phone calls, show up when promised, and clean up when finished. In addition, Tom and Jeff are super nice guys. I love my yard now! Thanks so much!
Orchids to the emergency medical technicians and the fire department for helping my dad the other night! Thank you so much!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
