Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the virus for one thing only. I can now keep my window open at night on weekends without having to listen to the loud music coming from the bars on McCulloch. The virus did what the city ordinances cannot do.
Onions to drivers who cannot stay in their own lane. You can and possibly will create an accident. Be mindful when you drive.
Orchids to whoever told my Mom that WTF means “Wow that’s fantastic”. It makes her emails so much more entertaining.
Orchids to HRMC. They have stepped up to the task of vaccinating our community. From scheduling, reminder calls, paperwork and lobby receptionist, to the vaccine nurses, all should be complimented. The entire process was well organized, professional and extremely courteous. Thank you for your invaluable help.
Onions to the posts about never taking wives out with you. For your information my buddies also leave their wives at home so we can take a break from nagging, plus they always want to leave after two beers and we are 12 pack drinkers so mind your own beeswax.
Onions to the fashionista who got “trampled” by the working guy at the store. Even if I believed you owned Choos, why would you wear them to the supermarket? Hope it was my “greasy” hardworking husband.
Onions to the HRMC employees who park in the employee parking lots and damaged another employee’s vehicle. No note left for the damaged you caused. You may not care about your vehicle but most people do! Stop your carelessness and thoughtless actions!
Onions to the onion about the “noisy military planes.” I take pride and honor when they fly through our city. They are our men and women fighting and protecting our country. I always look forward to seeing them
Onions to losing $250 while your flat tire was being changed. $500 an hour? You should be more responsible on vehicle maintenance. Money can’t buy brains or class. Next time drive one of your spare cars, get a limo, etc. If you’re that good they’ll wait.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.