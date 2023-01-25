Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to The Mail Store in the old K-Mart shopping center. They have great service and very nice local people.
Orchids to the guys in the ServiceMaster van who stopped to help two people struggling to move a piece of furniture in front of their house. Quite an impression you made for yourselves and your company. Already paid forward.
Onions to allowing a three-story apartment building to be considered for an area of single-story residential homes. Even the commercial property in that area is only one story. You’re killing this city. Stop the build!
Orchids to city staff for ameliorating the “love locks” causing damage to the concrete and bollard near the bridge. Not sure what becomes of the locks once removed? Maybe place the locks in a gabion which could also serve as a tourist attraction and discourage locks on the bridge.
Onions to the proposed 87 apartment complex with about 1.3 parking spaces per apartment where you can’t walk to anything. We will have angry and frustrated people trying to find parking and even more angry neighbors when their mailbox is blocked.
Orchids to Expressions Lighting and Decor. They were very helpful and fixed my broken lamp. That lamp had been in my family for decades and it was really nice to get it back.
Orchids to Todd, the owner of Razors Edge. He is magnificent to work with and his work ethic is nothing short of excellent. His workers, especially Jr.,are eager to please and they did! Prices are good, especially for the quality of work! We highly recommend him. We are so pleased!
Orchids to being over seventy and still biking to the suds and grub. They may have taken my driver’s license but they can’t take my electric powered bike away.
