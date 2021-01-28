Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to people who don’t have the courtesy to send a thank you for a gift or memorial, etc. Is that how you teach your children courtesy?
Onions to the joint selling two piece jumbo shrimp baskets. “Tiny and Slimy.” If there was a size restriction on shrimp, those suckers should’ve been tossed back. False advertising to boot. That was no basket. It was a stinking box. On the positive side, it made a good coffin to bury them in!
Orchids to the letter to the editor regarding the rain was tears for fear. You made me smile and laugh because that rain was tears of joy for everyone else. Glass half full!
Onions to the city for not putting no off roading signs on the power line that goes though the city. The dust and noise is ridiculous! They have them on the end of the Island and nobody lives there!
Orchids to the hospital for the covid vaccination. I was so impressed with how well it was run! Such effectiveness! The staff and of course the nurses were great!
Onions to the person who dislikes our military planes flying over our quiet city; those are our men in uniform and the sound of freedom. Obviously you’re not patriotic.
Orchids to Sunrise Family Health and Wellness. They ar by far the best service I have been greeted with in a long time. Easy appointment setting online. Easy paperwork. Friendly staff. Everything was organized and again very easy to complete my covid test. Results in 10 minutes.
Onions to the local business forcing employees to wearing “clear” stickers showing they’ve had their temperature taken that day. Fever isn’t always an accurate indication. This is pointless theatre to create a false sense of security. Do the right thing — evict the non-masking customers.
Orchids to opaque Plexiglas. It’s pleasant to have some privacy when out. Paranoid folks will fare better staying home!
Orchids to our governor for his hard work has lowered our rating as highest covid rate in the world, to highest rating in the nation. You can’t say he isn’t working hard for Arizona.
