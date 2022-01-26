Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Huffman Chiropractic. Dr. Huffman and his staff are amazing. I went in on Monday hunched over and by Friday was standing again. Thank you for all of your efforts in keeping Lake Havasu City people healthy.
Orchids to the tiny home builders who are helping our local people who work in all our stores and restaurants and make minimum wage able to afford housing. Onions to the person who doesn’t know the difference in affordable housing and turning our city into a ghetto. Not all people make a lot of money.
Onion to the Onion regarding grocery store empty shelves. It happens every year with thousands of seasonal visitors, second home owners arriving at the same time and emptying the shelves. Please, if you bring your basic supplies with you than we all won’t have to experience empty shelves.
Orchids to O’Reilly Auto Parts for military discount and to Leroy who installed my engine air filter. He refused my tip with “I don’t accept tips from veterans.”
Onions to the Onion blasting the grocery store for empty shelves. Good grief, is ignorance bliss or what? Time you wake up to the real world.
Onions to those drivers who have no idea what a turn lane is for. I’ve seen cars sit in the travel lane waiting to turn left across oncoming traffic while the turn lane is open and right next to them but cars are stopping behind the turner who is oblivious as to why they call it a “turn” lane. They’re probably texting on their phone too.
Onions to people who pay for other’ orders in drive-throughs. Obviously, they can afford their order. Give to the local food bank instead. The poor will appreciate it a lot more.
Orchids to all of the seasonal visitors who come to Lake Havasu City and give so much to our economy. Thank you!
