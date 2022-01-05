Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the club for such a fiasco on New Year’s Eve. Waiting two hours from salad to entree wasn’t bad enough, but the entree looked like a childs portion. I went back Sunday for breakfast and I find out you’re out of ham and sausage. Replace whoever is in charge of the kitchen.
Orchids to following card playing etiquette, especially during flu/cold/covid season. Thanks for not licking your fingers and/or coughing/sneezing into your hands then dealing the cards. For those who do lick and cough, please use hand sanitizer!
Orchids to our local friend Wendell and his wife. They provided us with lunch three days in a row, while all of us Rangers worked 10 hour days. Thank you for your support!
LAHA Rangers.
Orchids to Brie at Palms R Us and his workers. He showed up promptly and wow! He trimmed both of our palm trees and all of our shrubs and plants in our yard. He raked my rocks, he went through rock by rock in my river bed and separated out any color that didn’t belong, he blew our entire front yard and took all clippings with him! Absolutely happy with his work! Price was amazing too!
Orchids to Cardinali BBQ for some amazing food! Tri tip sandwich was bomb. If you see this vendor you should definitely stop.
Orchids to Ashley at The Boat House Grill restaurant who made my first experience with the loaded Bloody Mary a truly memorable experience. Thank you!
Orchids to Jake Skirvin and his crew at Accurate Auto Care for taking care of my bucket of bolts on such short notice and giving me the low down on what it’ll take to make her new again. Cheers Guys.
