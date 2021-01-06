Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the Hardware Store that does not mandate a mask at the door. Forever customer.
Orchids to Dr. Van and entire staff for not only taking us on such short notice, but especially for the priority professional treatment that we received. Thank you so very much. Happy New Year. So thankful you were there for us when we needed you.
Orchids to the new cell phone law. Should be a good source of revenue in Havasu!!
Orchids to the Hen-pecker! The peckee might consider another model and some big-boy pants!
Orchids to Char at First Savings Bank for her patient help in finding my mistake with my checking account. It’s much appreciated by a happy customer.
Orchids to Treavor, Skip, Derrick and Chris from First Class RV. Treavor for researching and finding the right seals. Skip for getting us schedule quickly, Chris and Derrick for the professional installation. What a great job. Will recommend you to all in our RV Park and Office. Thank you guys
Orchids to the kind soul who installed a beautiful Little Free Library at Desert Garden and Sycamore. A wonderful addition to our great neighborhood!
Onions to me for using a negative term to describe a frequent contributor to the Letters to the Editor. I should not have said out loud what I was thinking.
Onions to the loud speaker mouth gossip. Who are you to air people’s dirty laundry? Funny you still can’t say anything to my face. You and your friends are cowards and hypocrites yourselves with your own vices.
Onions to the wife of “hen pecked”. I’m sure after your husband does the dishes and cleans the house he deserves some time with the guys. Not every time, but once in a while. Do you not spend time with the gals?
Orchids to whoever paid for my husband, grandson and my breakfast at Rusty’s just recently. What a beautiful and thoughtful gesture and thank you so much. We will definitely pay it forward.
Orchids to Ranger Terry for his many Orchids in 2020!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.