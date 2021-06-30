Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Micromania. What a fun adult evening we all had. We will all be back next time and we will bring even more friends. Thanks for the laughs.
Onions to the doctor’s scheduler. I called and told you I had my CT scan of my heart and needed an appointment to get the results. You gave me July 23. I know it’s not important to you, but I don’t think I really want to wait a month to find out if there is a problem. Must be nice to be young and healthy.
Onions to the bright person bringing a tray of Rice Krispy treats to our senior social. Are you delirious? The majority of us have dentures or partials. Lois destroyed a bridge trying to eat one. Did a group of deviant dentists put you up to this? You might as well brought salt water taffy.
Orchids to my awesome man who is a young looking senior. You were wrongly scolded like a puppy who peed on the carpet by a person who grifts off others with a high BAC 24/7. It’s sad you were so disrespected for only replying to an odd fellow. I love you so much, you are a wonderful human being.
Orchids to Jeramie at Smith’s deli, his customer service is a 10. One of the nicest young men I have encountered in a long time.
Orchids to the restaurant and Justin, their bartender. Food is great and Justin is just amazing! Very enjoyable and now one of our favorites!
Onions to the City for the new utility billing system and the mysterious electric maintenance charge ($23.24). I tried to call, but I was 54th in line, and then later, 78th. At least I now know my new account number. Maybe I will pay the bill when someone is fired over this mess.
Onions to the Lake Havasu City new utility billing system. As usual, it’s impossible to set up automatic payments.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
