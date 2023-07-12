Another beautiful day in Havasu...

Orchids to the boating safety course offered by The Coast Guard Auxiliary. I found it very well done. The course was informative, insightful and very helpful in reminding us all how to boat safely. Some of the items touched on were simple common sense steps to take, but those are exactly the kind of things that get lost when experienced boaters get too confident. The reminders were greatly appreciated and I have no doubt, will save lives. Thank you for a great course!

