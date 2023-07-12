Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the boating safety course offered by The Coast Guard Auxiliary. I found it very well done. The course was informative, insightful and very helpful in reminding us all how to boat safely. Some of the items touched on were simple common sense steps to take, but those are exactly the kind of things that get lost when experienced boaters get too confident. The reminders were greatly appreciated and I have no doubt, will save lives. Thank you for a great course!
Orchids to our local library. I don’t think they get the credit that they should. My home office printer went on the blink for about two weeks and without the library, I would have had no place to print out my important and time sensitive documents. All I did was download what I needed to print on a flash drive, filled up a pocket with change and headed to the library. I logged into my account, fed the meter and whoosh! Out came my printed documents.
Onions to the auto repair shop for charging $75 for a $25 part and $187 to install it. Installation is probably a 15 minute job! Is there an honest auto repair shop in this town?
Orchids to the world. Roses to Lake Havasu City and its wonderful people for making our city great. It is one of the best towns in America and we all should take time to smell the roses.
Orchids to the Air Conditioning Guys. Our air conditioning went out on the July 3, the 4th was a holiday and it was 118 degrees outside. We called them on the July 5 and got someone out to fix the trouble. Thank you so much. Life is cool again.
A big thank you to Austin at Verizon next to Bashas’ grocery store. He is knowledgeable, efficient and personable. He was able to clear a problem with my phone in a timely manner.
Orchids to the new business in town, Roadhouse Market Butcher and Poultry. Excellent steaks and deli meats! It is nice to have a new option for great grilling!
Orchids to Greg at PBJ water. Courteous, professional and very helpful in servicing our RO system and testing our water to make sure our water softener was working.
Orchids to Ashley furniture and manager Derrick for going above and beyond in working with us on a problem of our own making. Thank you so much. dnd.
