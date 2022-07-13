Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the firecracker Jello shots at Finney’s restaurant. What a great idea! We had a wonderful time there celebrating the fourth and enjoying our firecracker Jello shots. Very fun!
Onions to this inflation! I just bought my favorite ice cream at a local grocery store and had to pay over three dollars more for it. Outrageous!
Onions to not having a skating rink in town. So many kids and it’s way too hot half the time to do anything outside. Where is the skating rink? Lots of large buildings that can be re-purposed for one. Let’s go entrepreneurs!
Onions to the trash that builds up on State Route 95 on the north side. Must be the way the wind blows, but we need volunteers or, like they did in the old days, prisoners to keep it cleaned up.
Orchids to my husband who always remembers those special events and makes them even more special the second time around. Love you so much!
Orchids to the library. I’m glad you are open once again. When my printer broke, I transferred my documents to a flash drive and headed down to the library. It was so easy to print off what I needed. Just remember to bring change, they don’t do debt or credit cards.
Onions to the local restaurant. I felt very ill after I had eaten a large breakfast but when I called to tell them, the manager flat denied it had anything to do with their food. Just because no one else got sick - that you know of - doesn’t mean a particular item on your menu wasn’t responsible. At least check it out!
Orchids to the idea of a desalination plan. What a great, long term solution to our water crisis. I can hear my home values going back up. Long live Lake Havasu City.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.