Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Kandi Finfrock. Your letters to the editor always starts my day off with a great laugh!! Thank you.
Onions to the man on our street attracting buzzards by leaving his garbage can lid up. I saw three of them yesterday circling my home. It’s frightful to go outside and check my mail. I’m sure they can see I’m old and frail. My sister says buzzards can see for several miles. I bet these can.
Onions to the box store that has self checkout, but the machines don’t
take cash. You have to use your charge card. I have one item under $2
and had the correct change. Their excuse was they don’t have money to
fill the machine. So what are you doing with the money you collect at
the regular registers? Funny, Safeway and Smith’s don’t have that problem.
Onions to the happy hour girls. Five dollar tip for four glasses of wine, two martinis, appetizers, free bread, and extra marinara that I should have charged you for. You should have been seated at the bar instead of wasting my table that I could of made money on.
Orchids to “fly boys” for the Saturday morning flyover. It was great! I only got to see you once, but your noise was great! Thank you for all you do to protect the U.S.A.
Onions to all husband and wife business partners. Lawyers, Realtors, cafe owners, etc. They are on shaky ground! My wife and I had one, it was a video store. She took me to the cleaners. She got the mine and I got the shaft. That husband and wife law team-he’s gonna need a lawyer before long. She’ll clean his clock!
Onions to a surgeon in town who installed a Contura catheter, for five days of radiation of my breast, using Xylocaine in his office (painless), but sent no prescription for pain when Xylocaine wore off. I was told by his employee that he can’t write narcotics scripts to other cities. Ever heard of EFED?
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.