Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions for not closing down the launches to keep out-of-staters from bringing in covid-19. They will not have any snowbirds this winter. My winter friends mostly older plan on not coming due to the number of cases.
Orchids to Anthony at the Car Toyz stereo shop. He fixed the problem in no time. Great service!
Orchids to Dr. Mark Davis. Thank you so much for your years of service to Lake Havasu City residents. You are a wonderful and skilled surgeon. We are sorry to see you go. No orthopedic surgeon in town compares to you. I’ll probably see you in Kingman to continue the great care!
Orchids to our trash man on the Northside! I forgot to put it curbside. He took it out from the side of the house to dump it. Amazing customer service!
Onions to the “well-to-do” snob complaining about a plumber renting in her upscale neighborhood. Be thankful it was not a lawyer.
Orchids to not quitting when you’re tired. Quit when you are done.
Onions to opening the schools during a pandemic! As a retired teacher it is totally impossible to separate children to be 6 feet apart with respect to the square footage of the classroom. Then I read that governing boards, corporations, et cetera. are having on-line meetings instead of in person. Am I missing something here?
Onions to the old men that come into my store and yell at me because I ask them to wear a mask. I don’t get paid extra to deal with selfish mean people.
Onions to all the posts about masks. The majority of mask wearers do not wear them right and are in need of training, it’s better to social distance with no mask than to wear one and put your hands all over it all day. If you wear a mask leave it alone do not touch it all day or it’s worthless.
Onions to the short term rental — rap music and fireworks at 2 a.m. There were different renters, but the same problem the next day. I have lived here for 30 years, but it’s time to move.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasu.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.