Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Devin of Compassus Hospice. Our residents really appreciated your kindness and the time you took to do their shopping for them. We can’t thank you enough. Presitge Assisted Living.
Onions to whomever is responsible for clean up of our roads. Bike trails and State Route 95, as well as those who do not repair roadways in need on the much traveled road. Mulberry and State Route 95 still needs street repair and sweeping after months.
Orchids to folks wearing masks at markets. You wear them for my protection, not yours. It’s appreciated. Thanks. You others? Gr-r-r-r.
Onions to those responsible for upkeep. Taxes, where do they go?
Onions to the people who pick up my trash. It’s amazing when payment is due this company acts like starving rats, when they skip your house from picking up trash or recycling containers they act like it’s someone else’s fault. Terrible service.
Orchids to mask-wearing. Your mask is for my protection, not yours. How thoughtful of you.
Orchids to the Nexcare staff for putting their lives on the line each day and for coronavirus testing. All of the medical office and other urgent cares complain and talk about the virus, but none help in testing our citizens. Please thank their staff for their services. Remember who the big talkers are, and who the real movers are next time you need medical attention.
Onions to the private club who had a state convention with no social distancing and no masks. What were you thinking?
Orchids to Roberta at the Veterans Thrift Store. Thank you for providing items for the Clothes Closet that also helps our homeless and needy in Lake Havasu. Sharing is caring and you show that every day.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.