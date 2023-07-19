Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Hospice of Havasu and everyone affiliated with you! All of us cannot say thank you enough for your care, love, support, guidance and so on. We especially want to thank registered nurses Angela and Ryan for their tireless help and encouragement. Doris is dancing with Jesus. Thank you all!
Orchids to Chef James at R-Bar. He served up the best fish tacos I have ever had. Yummy! Thanks, James.
Onions to anyone who asks a woman if she’s pregnant. If the woman is pregnant and hasn’t told you, then there’s a reason. If she isn’t pregnant, you just made one of the rudest social faux pas ever. Mind your own business!
Orchids to Chad and his crew at Don’s Auto Body. Outstanding workmanship and wonderful customer service!
Onions to whomever invented those two pieces of hair that hang down each side of a female’s face. So horrible. It looks like an unfinished hairstyle.
Orchids to Rick and Frontier Concrete for the great job they did on my new driveway. Excellent work, great price and supreme customer service.
Orchids to the wonderful people in the world. Many thanks to the boaters who pulled my children from the water when our boat was on fire. You even sang happy birthday and gave a gift card to my daughter. The kids didn’t get your names. Thank you!
Orchids to Becky at Blondzee’s on London Bridge Road. Great service and in my opinion, they have the best breakfast in town!
Onions to the Onion-giver about the school dress code. Call it what you like, but when women learn how to bend down in shorts without the full moon coming out or learn the importance of sitting with their legs crossed, then we can talk. Until then, let’s keep the gross parts covered.
Onions to the complainers about the heat. If you can’t handle the heat then stay out of the kitchen. Thank your local construction worker.
Orchids aplenty to Food City for another positive shopping experience. Reasonable prices for every customer, not just those affluent shoppers with smarty phones. Page after page of digital-only coupons has chased us away from other stores. Thank goodness for Food City’s appeal to all patrons!
