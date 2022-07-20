Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the house flying the poor tattered and torn American flag.
Onions to the franchise that wouldn’t honor the nationwide free sandwich promotion during the time of the promotion.
Onions to the club on the drink situation. My first drink was great the second looked like straight Coke. Come on this is not good service. Get it together. Food was terrific.
Orchids to the two good Samaritans who pushed me on my wheelchair to the bank. It was super hot when it was time to go home and two of our finest men in blue parked their rides and pushed me home. I need more than 50 words to thank these fine people. May God Bless you.
Onions to several real estate agents who are extremely poor tippers. With the average home costing $500,000, you’re all making bank but can’t tip decently. I think us service industry workers, when we decide to buy a house, should only buy from for sale by owners.
Onions to the house on the north side with the huge, cheap, string-light flag on their fence that lights up everyone’s yards. There is a light ordinance.
Orchids to Julie at Ashley Furniture. She was awesome at getting my mom into a standup recliner. The first one didn’t accommodate her needs but the exchange was seamless. Julie was an excellent example of customer service. If you go to Ashley, ask for Julie. Debbie and mom.
Orchids to Marc at Britton’s Auto Truck and RV Repair. Good, honest mechanic at a good price.
Orchids to AZ Recycling. I dropped off my soda cans by the barrel and you were very nice and great to work with. I appreciated your help as I had never been there before and didn’t quite know how to proceed. Thanks for your kindness and patience.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to Planner@havasunews.com.
