Orchids to our two Senators, Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, for helping the rural cities in our state. We appreciate all that the both of you are doing. Keep up the great work.
Onions to all of the unvaccinated people who are spreading this Delta variant virus. You are the people who are responsible for this virus to continue. You all need to listen to your physicians and get vaccinated to stop this virus once and for all. Get vaccinated. The lives you save could be your own.
Orchids to all the tourists pouring their hard-earned dollars into our fantastic city. Keep them coming!
Onions to boaters and Jet Skiers who refuse to follow the rules on the lake resulting in accidents causing injury or deaths. Have fun, but stay sober and remember, rules are there for a reason. Stay safe.
Orchids to Jeremy at the Safeway parking lot who helped us get our sodas back into the cart after several of them fell out. Given the heat, without Jeremy, those sodas could have overheated resulting in a sticky shower for all of us. Thank you! Your kindness is much appreciated.
Onions to Walmart which won’t let us use our debit card to charge things. What do you mean I have to go to a special cash register? I don’t like to use my debit card as a debit card due to the scammers and skimmers out there. You guys should know better. Everywhere else in town has no problem using a debit card to charge. What’s up with you?
Orchids to all at the south-side Human Bean. I see you guys working hard to make sure we all get our morning perk! Much appreciated, as it can’t be very pleasant in that little container in this heat.
Orchids to Liquid Assets. Great pool care and maintenance. All the folks are always very nice and they do a great job.
Orchids to the Arizona audit. We knew the truth would come out sooner or later!
