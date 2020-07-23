Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the rude woman in the grocery store line last weekend, blamed covid-19 on all California and claimed her cable company says we are a hot zone and would not service her. I highly doubt that!
Orchids to Lou Wilber for his letter to the editor on professional sports teams.
They have lost me as a “fan” also, and will not watch them when they return.
Onions to my skinny dipping neighbor. I can see into your yard please cover up we have kids here. Next time I see you I will be calling the cops!
Orchids to the onion regarding the price of gas in Bullhead. I’ve been waiting so long for someone to start whining about the cost of gas, thank you, you made my day. Woot woot. By the way move to Bullhead.
Onions to the silver haired neighbor killing cats in her backyard. The sounds are horrific. Oh wait, it’s you singing. Have mercy.
Onions to the criminals who steal people’s EZ Ups, chairs, and other items off the beaches on the Island at night! Shame on you and the police for not doing anything per usual.
Orchids to Joan Garnett, telling it like it is. You go, girl!!
Orchids to the state as they finally got involved and shut down all the bars in town that were open illegally. I guess they feel the rules don’t apply to them. They need to stay closed and maybe even penalized for the action to ignore mandates.
Onions to the no mask picnic. I guess the Republicans do not care about the virus issue. Saturday at the Hualapai Park they had over 100 people in one place, no mask, no distancing and majority were over 60 years old. This is put on by the Arizona Republican party chair. Oh well, this is wrong in many ways during these times.
Orchids to the senator who thanked her followers for being patriotic by not wearing a mask to the rally. More proof that drinking the red Kool-Aid will make you delusional and turn the brain to mush.
