Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Kris Mayes, Attorney General, for her decision on filming police officers doing their job. Body cameras are an important part to keep police officers honest and safe.
Orchids to the nurses and staff at the skilled nursing unit (SKU) of the hospital. My stay there was pleasant and rewarding. Everyone has a positive and happy attitude.
Orchids to the wonderful volunteers at the food bank on Kiowa Boulevard, even in this heat, helping with a smile. They are helping a lot of people manage in these difficult days.
Orchids to Dustin H. of Stidham Construction for helping me with a leaky roof issue. He was great.
Onions to the Lake Havasu City businesses that charge a credit card convenience fee and do not let the patron know before paying their bill.
Orchids to the sparkling clean establishments that provide healthy environments for their customers. We just love visiting and enjoying your specials and the clean environment. Your commitment to cleanliness and customer safety is greatly appreciated and to others, remember to look for the health department’s rating when visiting a pub or restaurant.
Orchids to being young enough to enjoy the bliss of a bill free life, although property taxes and other essentials always seem to stay with you for life. It is so much fun knowing you’re in a beautiful city with like-minded folks.
Orchids and many thanks to Tim and Cindy at Albertsons self-checkout. They couldn’t be kinder and more helpful to this old lady. I appreciate your kindness and help always. Albertsons is very lucky to have you both! Hugs, L.
Orchids to Bradbury Memorial Center for their tender loving care of our dear mother Doris. Naomi and all were wonderful. Thank you to everyone..
Onions to the stop lights. You get stopped at every single light. Waste of gas.
Orchids to Mike at Walmart for being so helpful with my daughter and I with our shopping. He went above and beyond providing premier customer service.
Orchids to Erin at ACE Hardware. If you want a perfect paint color match see Erin at ACE hardware on the south side of town. She knows what she is doing.
