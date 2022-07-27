Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the restaurant that served pancakes that were great, but when I went to put syrup on them the containers were full of baby ants. I called the server over but she just switched it with another’s table. That practice is bad for business. Where is the health department staff who checks on our restaurants in town?
Orchids to Fresenius Medical Care. A big thanks for taking care of us at your facility. The nurses and technicians all worked together to care for us. We feel
very safe with you all being there.
Onions to the two customers who approved the written estimates, then want to argue over the price when the job is completed. On top of that, you have the audacity to give me an onion in the newspaper when my work was impeccable and done on time.
Onions to the political party calling our house at 11:30 at night to solicit our votes. That is unacceptable. We should not have to get out of bed to receive a telephone call from a political party.
Orchids to all of the mothers who gave their children love and guidance. You gave us a life time of happiness and respect. Mom always said nothing is free and I still live by it today. Mom, I love you.
Orchids to Sonora Quest Lab, especially to Lauren. The place had a room full of people on Monday morning and all the staff were pleasant and efficient. Lauren is a top-notch phlebotomist. She had a great attitude, and knew exactly how to work with my sometimes difficult veins.
Orchids to Amanda and Tavern 95 management. You demonstrated true character, integrity and customer service. Thank you for showing us that our patronage is truly valued. J and C.
Orchids to Carol and Jay-Ar at Lake Havasu City Dermatology. So friendly, compassionate, and knowledgeable. Highly recommend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.