Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to Dr. Fauci and big pharma for lying to the public, destroying businesses and lives as you and China make billions off our tax dollars! Orchids to The Washington Post who exposed Fauci’s emails and now we know who was telling the truth the entire time (yes the orange man was right!)
Onions to sneakily giving yourself a pat on the back. You think your initials aren’t recognized, especially when they’re tied in with those three names?
Orchids to Ed Schweitzer’s letter to the editor. He is spot on. It is time to start enforcing laws and not let the disrespecting and obnoxious people from California ruin our city and neighborhoods.
Onions to birthday guests for failing to bring a gift to my party. This isn’t about the material value of getting a gift. How do you think I felt knowing you were so cheap as not to bring one? I’ll tell you. Horrible! Next year you folks will be left off the list! Orchids to those bringing one!
Onions to LHC for not having a more pro-active code enforcement. Some houses on our street are beginning to look like storage facilities, or used car lots. I have on occasion counted up to 17 vehicles of all types in one yard. Fire hazard, rodent infestation, attractive nuisance. Keep Havasu beautiful.
Orchids to Pat at First Choice Auto. He always takes care of me. The absolute Best!
Onions to people doing 60 miles per hour in a 25 miles per hour speed zone. Slow down people! locals live here and we don’t do that. If you are in a hurry leave early.
Orchids to Patty. We were both waiting in line at Smith’s pharmacy when my purse decided to take a dive spilling its entire contents all over the floor. I had to get down on all fours to pick it all up. Thank goodness Patty got down and helped me collect my goods. So embarrassing but we had a good laugh.
