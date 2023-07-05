Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the boys driving a white car with the loud muffler. Stop throwing your cans out the window on the London Bridge and littering our city. If you cannot come here and have some respect, stay in California.
Thank you for reading!
Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the boys driving a white car with the loud muffler. Stop throwing your cans out the window on the London Bridge and littering our city. If you cannot come here and have some respect, stay in California.
Onions to people who can’t keep their dogs on a leash or in the yard or house. Too many dogs roaming and found at the shelter. It’s no excuse if they run out the door either. It’s easy to block the door or put them in a different room.
Orchids to Hunter at Farm Fresh for guiding me through the process to take advantage of your store’s coupon offer. You made it so easy and I will be a returning customer. Thank You! Nancy
Onions to the Onion-giver on child vaccines. Maybe you need to do your thorough research. The reason for low illness rates involving these illnesses is because of vaccines. Yes, there are slight risks with them but history and science clearly favor the use of medicine to combat them.
Onions to the white pickup driver turning right onto State Route 95 directly into the left lane. Drivers education classes taught me to turn into the nearest lane. Then, you deciding the boat in front was going too slow, you move over. Thankfully, you finally saw that I was next to you.
Onions to putting in another pool. We have a beautiful lake that can accommodate everything that another pool would and not cost taxpayers a fortune.
Orchids to Desert Rose Gifts and Interiors. Best customer experience ever. I made my gift selection and was thrilled by the offer to gift wrap! I thought this type of service was extinct. My present looks terrific! Thank you.
Orchids to Christiana, the most conscientious and reliable postal carrier from the north side. She goes out of her way to address potential problems. Thanks for your help and suggestions. Problem solved, and sorry if I spelled your name wrong. The post office is lucky to have you. Russell Drive.
Orchids to Heather in Bashas’ for a job well done whilst being pleasant, friendly, and efficient all at the same time. Wells Fargo has hired a trusted asset to their team that shed some positive light onto their reputation as well as welcomed sunshine to this elder’s day!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
The state of the republic is precarious, but I am hopeful that democracy will prev…
Editor: I expect some people would call me a liberal or a progressive. So what? Pe…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.