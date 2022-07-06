Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to loyalty cards that do not cover digital coupons. I download my grocer’s app for what? If the loyalty cards don’t cover digital coupons, all I get through the app are the discount specials I can already get through the newspaper flyers.
Orchids to the USPS delivery. I bought a reconditioned computer that turned out to be a lemon. The seller offered a return with an upgrade but I had to get it back to them immediately. Also, I have a business meeting I need it for in a matter of days. I got it off to USPS, they got it there the next day and I’m already tracking my replacement by tomorrow. Thank you!
Orchids to Coast2Coast Pool Cleaning for the great job of maintaining our new pool equipment. Your employees are friendly and knowledgeable and a very hardworking bunch. Highly recommend. Keep up the good work.
Orchids and huge a thank you to the person who found the iPhone in the street and put it in the mailbox. A big thank you, also, to the mailbox owners who turned it in to the police department, and to our great police department that found its owner. Thank you for your time and efforts!
Orchids to our water department for their patience in helping me realize I still had a water issue/leak. You were so polite on the phone and twice someone came out to read my meter even when I thought it was read in error. Thank you.
Onions to old bikini-top lady. You don’t like being judged, well maybe if you didn’t live your life lying you wouldn’t be. Stringing all these guys along with selfies. Find a man your age and grow up.
Onions to all those onion- givers who have their nose in everybody’s business but their own!
Orchids to Marla in the meat and fish department at Bashas’ for superior and friendly service with a smile. What a pleasure to have your assistance with our “ship and shore”. Thank you.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to Planner@havasunews.com.
