Another beautiful day in Havasu...
To the person throwing your bags and bags of dog droppings in the wash on Maricopa Ave. You need to come pick all these bags up and throw them in your trash. They are going to get washed into the lake and this is littering which is against the law. Come get your bags there are over 10 bags left.
Orchids to La Paz Regional Hospital. I have been to Parker at least 300 times and never needed to go to the hospital until recently. I had to bring my toddler in and we were very well taken care of. It is difficult dealing with a hurt toddler, but they made it easy. The entire staff is amazing!
Onions to the center on Mesquite. What was once a great place for veterans has turned into a joke. I miss the old staff. Representative Gosar will be notified.
Orchid to Kathryn Hammond for the letter to the editor. Spot on.
Orchard to Maria at Titan Gym for teaching classes while Rachel was on vacation. She did a wonderful job and was very enjoyable.
Orchids to Rick Thompson. Well said and I agree.
Orchids to Holly, the pharmacist at Walgreens. I’m over 70 and she takes the time to explain my medications when I have questions. Thank you, Holly.
Orchids to Debbie and all at Tri State Pain in LHC for all your help getting the letter from the brain dead people in Las Vegas... I can never thank you enough. You are the greatest!
Orchids to Dave Tunnel for stating the truth.
Orchards to Rodgers Tile & Floor. They did a great job on my new floors.
Orchids to Air Conditioning Guys. Special thanks to my friend Mike coordinating with Ron at Air Conditioning Guys to fix our air conditioner that crapped out night before vacation. Thanks much professionally & personally!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
