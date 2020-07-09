Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to people who thought fireworks for four days before and after a holiday was a good idea. It sounded like a war zone. It terrified the animals and I was worried that the brush next door would catch on fire. I worried that fireworks would land on my old roof or car.
Orchids to Mike and Scott of AARO Plumbing for a great job on our purchase and installation of an air conditioning unit in our garage. Great service on our roof cooler, purchased one day installed the next day. Good price and great guys.
Onions to the city. We should have done more to slow the number of people in and around the lake on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Lake Havasu will pay dearly for the lack of action.
Orchids to the couple at ChaBones for paying for our drinks at dinner on our 59th anniversary.
Onions to the organization that uses city tax dollars to advertise and promote Lake Havasu City as a destination during these times. Record crowds!
Orchids and my thanks to all the people running around in public without a face mask and to all the businesses that also allowed it. Very well done. Now we have a record number of infections and the hospitals are nearly full once again. My wife was scheduled for elective surgery. Three months of ever increasing pain and now it looks like she will be canceled again. Great job all you damn idiots!
Onions to the supporters. The good news only about 50 Trump supporters showed up Saturday for the rally and they are still complaining about mask wearing. It is required in Lake Havasu City. If you do not want to wear one, simply stay home.
Orchids to Antonino in the produce department at Albertsons. A heavy item in my cart hit the salsa and caused an explosion of salsa all over the aisle. Antonio came right over and cleaned all the mess up. He was cheerful and good natured. What a great employee and asset to Albertsons. Thanks Antonio! Bev H.
