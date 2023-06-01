Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Coast2Coast Pool Cleaners. I just switched to them from a company I had been using for quite a while and am very pleased. I was not sure I would be as my old company spoiled me until they raised their rates. I am pleased with Caost2Coast and I highly recommend them.
Orchids to Jersey’s Bar and Grill! My party of five got there soon after they had opened. We got a nice table and the service was great. The food was just awesome. We got jalapeno appetizers, and the mac and cheese dish were both really good. The place must be loved by all because by the time we left, they were really busy.
Orchids to the Lake Havasu Senior Center. The front desk lady, Delcy, is super nice and helpful. We went in to play Mexican Train dominoes with some friends and just had the best time!
Orchids to Shirley, Dolly and all of the other volunteers at the Lake Havasu Senior Center. I went there for lunch and was treated like a king. Great food, great service and great ladies!
Onions to the closure of the Tuesday Mornings store. I loved that store! They always had the most fun and interesting things for sale. So many things that you need for your home and garden. First K-Mart and now Tuesday Mornings, I just don’t know what is going on with our economy these days.
Orchids to the BlueWater Casino and the band “The Red Not Chili Peppers”. My girlfriend and I enjoyed a great room with a fantastic view. We had a great dinner and enjoyed listening to a wonderful band. Had a great time over Memorial Day weekend.
Orchids to my amazing sister, Sheryl! You’re the best person I know and the best sister ever. Thanks for always looking out for your younger sis. Happy Birthday and much love!
Orchids to Big O. I couldn’t have asked for better customer service. I brought my car with its flat tire in on Friday just before they closed and they were able to get a replacement in from the warehouse by early the next morning. I came in a half hour prior to when the tire was due in and I got out with an hour. Everyone did such a great job. I totally appreciate everyone here!
