Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Carissa and Arla at Cha-Bones for prompt and excellent service this weekend. We waited a bit because the restaurant was very very busy. I noticed Arla working around picking up dishware at every table she walked by and refilling water glasses, but always had an eye on us.
Orchids to Diligent Tree Service. Once again Shawn and his crew trimmed my mile high palms in an efficient and timely manner as well as thoroughly cleaning up...even those fronds that fell in neighbor’s yard were retrieved! Thank you, and my pool is happier too!
Onions to going on television and telling the world to come to Havasu to party, drink, and raise heck. Now we find out that we do not have enough officer’s to protect the citizens of Havasu. Then there is the Channel where officers are greatly needed.
Orchids to Alex and his crew at Car Toyz for the excellent job that they did on my vehicle. And they didn’t miss a spot!
Onions to LHCPD for allowing the “militia” meeting at the local park after closing hours. It was no secret. They posted it live online. Apparently the rules only apply to some.
Orchids to Dr. Kevin Obrion DPM. He’s a compassionate and skillful doctor for foot care.
Onions to the nail place for bashing another local business regarding current and temporary policies due to coronavirus concerns while I and many others were there supporting her business. I was actually referred to them from the business she was bad mouthing. I wont be back.
Orchids to all those who attended the BLM march to ensure peace. It’s nice to know that many will stand together to protect the city.
Orchids to the Saturday protesters. Very peacful protest.
Onions to those displaying firearms which was inappropriate for the current situation.
Please submit entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
