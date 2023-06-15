Another beautiful day in Havasu...

Orchids to That Dane Bar. I can’t believe I have lived here for three years now and never heard of this place. A friend introduced me to it because I just adopted a puppy who is kind of skittish and I didn’t want to just release her into a big space like a park in case she took off running. I watched her happily engage with other dogs for a solid hour while I sat back and had a beer. What a great place!

1
3
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.