Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to That Dane Bar. I can’t believe I have lived here for three years now and never heard of this place. A friend introduced me to it because I just adopted a puppy who is kind of skittish and I didn’t want to just release her into a big space like a park in case she took off running. I watched her happily engage with other dogs for a solid hour while I sat back and had a beer. What a great place!
Onions to the restaurant that used to be a great place to go and have fun. Last night was the second time in a row the service was horrible. We won’t be back again.
Orchids to Rebecca at Boost Mobile for fixing my phone and retrieving all of my contacts. She is so patient and kind. Being a senior citizen and not being tech savvy at all, she made my day. God bless.
Orchids to Scott and his guys at Low-Down Customs for a great job in fixing some bad areas in my paint. It looks great again. Thanks, Scott.
Orchids to Taylor at Lake Havasu Family Eye Care. Pleasant, helpful and competent. Thank you.
Orchids to Dave, owner of Diablo Landscaping. He and his guys did an amazing job on our backyard. Trees removed, ground leveled, retaining wall built, swim spa hole dug, and pavers installed. Absolutely fabulous work. Very thorough and timely.
Orchids to the Mohave County Senior Center and the Mohave Military Museum for the amazing military display. Thank you!
Orchids to the gentleman at Bad Miguel’s restaurant who paid for our breakfast on Friday. Your kindness was noticed. We will be paying it forward. There is hope for decency in humanity. Thank you so much.
Onions to the city for allowing boat mooring on Rotary Park Beach. That beach should be for families that don’t own boats and want to be able to enjoy the water without the danger of getting hit by a boat parking there.
Onions to the club that needs help on Friday nights at the bar. Just one bartender and one bar back is not enough. As far as friendly, it’s not. After 30 years of going there, I know the difference. Sad really.
Onions to Havasu police for blocking all the traffic lanes while working the crash Saturday night on Havasupai Drive. Five units sitting around while you had all of the traffic lanes blocked?
