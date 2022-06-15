Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Autoworks. Autoworks is hands down the most honest and affordable place to get your car repaired. The owner, James, is a straight up and honest guy! He takes a lot of pride in his company.
Orchids to our wonderful neighbors. We love that you have taken pictures of the obtuse and contemptuous art. We are thankful for you all especially during this time of extreme violence enacted by the mentally ill. No one should ever be expected to tolerate such behavior.
Onions to the postal service for not picking up my outgoing mail. My flag was up all day and I can’t believe that no one on my block got mail that day. Why did it take 13 days for me to receive a priority package mailed from Portland, Oregon? Looks like a mail slow down has hit Havasu.
Orchids to Ed’s Deli. I ordered a party tray and there was a mix-up with the order. They made it right and did not charge me for the first order, delivered the day before. That’s customer service to the max.
Orchids to Roadrunner Automotive. They were able to diagnose what was wrong my car in a very timely manner and they fixed it fast and competently. They’re good folks.
Onions to starting school so early in August. This school cycle makes no sense. Why start school in August in the desert? It is expensive to run the air conditioning all day during the hottest part of the year in one of the hottest parts of the USA. Give the taxpayers and the kids a break and start school in September.
Orchids to John at El Pollo Loco. He is always friendly and gives great customer service. Great food there too, for a fast food chain.
Orchids to Camel Towing. I broke down on the highway in 100 degree heat and was worried about having to wait. Camel Towing got there within 20 minutes! Great job Camel Towing!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
