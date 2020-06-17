Another beautiful day in Havasu....
Onions to the ignorant onion giver regarding wearing the American flag on a shirt. It is perfectly acceptable and showing one’s patriotism as long as it’s done respectfully. I will bet you never served our great country. You look it up!
Orchids to the restaurant with the patio and beautiful view of the lake. My enchiladas and taco dinner was delicious. I highly recommend it. I would have enjoyed it a little more if all the employees had been wearing masks.
Onions to all the big, bad adults with AR-15s and other firearms strapped to themselves to intimidate mostly high school and college kids peacefully protesting. You cowards realize they have a First Amendment right, fear of a peaceful protest by adults has shown who the true snowflakes really are.
Orchid to Bruce Warner’s letter “Choose Wisely.”
Orchids to the organizer and those who joined her in the recent protest. Now that is the way to be mature, lawful, and respectful!
Onions to the city paying $45,000 for “protest” costs. Any rally or protest should be paid by the organizer, not the taxpayer.
Orchids to Stephen Sinkey’s letter titled “What a March.”
Onions to the big retail store. Long lines and eight parties waiting with only three checkers open. Where’s your social distancing when you can’t skip a checkered line to keep the crowds not so bunched together? Only one end of the store self-check was open. Wake up management, get a clue.
Orchids to Lake View Terrace Memory Care for continuing to keep our loved ones safe, happy and cared for. Everything you have done through this continues to prove you are the best of the best! Thank you for taking such great care of my mom.
Onions to telemarketers who ignore the Do Not Call list and use phony numbers. Despite me never answering they still call incessantly. A pox on their single-wides!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.