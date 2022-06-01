Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Beacon of Hope Hospice for their loving care of Eugene. His nurse, Shirley M, was amazing. Thank you for being there for both of us.
Orchids and a delicious thank you to Chico’s Tacos for the four-foot burrito and all the sides as well as the outstanding breakfast burritos we enjoyed the next day. You made this difficult day more enjoyable. The family was filled with loving memories and great food.
Onions to those kids who egged my 84 year old father’s house while I was out of state.
Onions to the city for not installing “risers” under some of the low manhole covers. Some of the manhole covers are over 3 inches deep and are a danger to not only motorists, but especially to bikers.
Orchids to the young man who paid for our three dinners Sunday evening at Denny’s. That act was so appreciated. I hadn’t seen my son in 14 years and this was our celebration before he returned home. You made us all so happy, we will pay it forward.
Onions to the whiners about painting street lines. Stay home if it scares you.
Onions to the city for not putting in a traffic light at Acoma and Industrial boulevards. Sometimes, traffic in the morning is backed up 20 cars deep.
Orchids to Sleus Towing. They have a great driver. She came on Mother’s Day to the church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and checked my car out. I found out it had to be towed. She gave me a ride home and was so nice as to help me out of the cab. She gave me great service and I appreciated her immenesly.
Onions to banning weapons of any sort. Criminals will always get what they
want. By the way, cars (or is it their drivers?) kill thousands. Guess we should ban them too?
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.