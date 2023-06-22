Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to us as a society. Ten years ago we could barely spell LGBTQ and now we’re trying to suppress — for good reason — grown men who think dressing like women and performing lewd acts in front of our children is a good idea. Really?
Orchids to the orchid-giver for Channel 45 working again. I was thinking I was the only one watching that channel. I too, say thank you!
Onions to the tattoo shop. You took my deposit for two tattoos and when I show up you don’t even remember the appointment or who I am. I am sure you remember spending the money. I’ll never recommend this place to anyone.
Orchids to my customers at the local steak house. You all were so patient for a busy Father’s Day dinner. Your generosity is truly appreciated. Signed, a single mom with three jobs. Someday, I hope to pay it forward.
Onions to the local businesses that feel compelled to process a debit card as a credit card and add an additional three percent or so to pad their bottom line. Perhaps this should then be “your tip” amount that is all inclusive. Debit is different and the pandemic is over!
Orchids to the ladies at Havasis for putting on a great Twisted Poker Run. What fun to play with all of the challenges, it was such a great idea. I loved all of the stops and the food at Breakwater was yummy. P2D was so much fun! Can’t wait for next event!
Orchids to Havasu Regional Medical Center. I just had a surgical procedure and from check-in to post-operation, the experience was fantastic. Entire staff was top shelf! They were all friendly, professional, thorough and caring, including the volunteers, administration, staff and nurses. The operating room team and doctors all went above and beyond. Thank you all.
Orchids to Sunscreen Designs. They gave first class, fast service. They completed our full-house sunscreen replacement project. Randy and Kristi provided the most professional service from planning, to materials, to completed project. Huge thanks for a job well done, above and beyond expectation! We’re going to enjoy a cooler summer now on Edgewood Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.