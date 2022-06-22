Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the three gentleman who joined us Sunday at Shogun’s steam table. We enjoyed their company and laughter and are still in shock that they paid our dinner tab. Thank you. We appreciate you all.
Onions to the new owner for changing the staff at the local gym. It will never be the same to me, time to move on!
Onions to “loyalty” cards that do not cover digital coupons. Many locals, who most need cost savings on essential groceries, cannot afford smart phones either. Digital coupons are just another perk for the already affluent. Frustrating for the struggling have-nots.
Orchids to Dr. Noori at Lakeside Spine and Pain. I’m so glad that I was referred to him for my back pain. He has let me enjoy getting back to my usual activities without pain. Plus, he’s a great listener. Thank you, Dr. Noori.
Orchids to the USPS delivery. I had been expecting a very important package and it was delivered, to my door, right on time according to the tracking. Thank you, USPS.
Orchids to Lauren at Sonora Quest Laboratory. She is always friendly and goes out of her way to help you. Very professional. Thank you, Lauren, I wish there were more folks like you out there.
Orchids to Tom and Jeff of Landscape and Yard Restoration. Your work is always great. Desert landscaping is hard to make look natural, but you are both the best at it! Bob and Lynn.
Orchids to Pool Biz for the great job of installing our new pool equipment. Your employees were polite and professional. We tell everyone about your company. Also, thank you to Cindy in the office for her help.
Orchids to the great team of Kelly, Shanda and Tami.
Orchids to Crown Ace Hardware on Sweetwater. They are always professional and pleasant.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to Planner@havasunews.com.
