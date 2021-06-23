Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to all of you who worked during the pandemic. There are too many of you to list, but know that you are appreciated. G and J.
Onions to another federal holiday. Great. Just what we don’t need. The inmates are now running the asylum.
Orchids to the woman with the “This too shall pass tattoo” who helped us when our car broke down in the heat. This too did pass! Sorry I forgot your name.
Many Orchids to Carlo and Jeff with Frontier. Needed a repair on my land line and they had my phone service up in an hour. Great job!
It pays to be nice. I’d like to thank the lady in the tan colored van in front of me at Starbucks on the 18th of June at 10 a.m. Thank you for paying for my drink. You made my day!
Orchids to Air Control Home Services, especially Robert the install tech, Jeff McCraw, Jamie, and Jessica. All very professional with excellent customer service, above and beyond. Great prices and fast installation. We love our new air conditioning system. Thank you so much, Christy and family.
Onions to the onion on the bartender at the club. The woman lives for the attention until one opposes what is on her shirt. If you don’t want controversy, don’t start it. Obviously, this is welcomed by her and the club, for they allow such unnecessary drama. No longer a member for this reason. Grow up.
Onions to the condo dumpster patrol. I would be more concerned with illegal dumping versus condemning someone who failed to flatten a box. Perhaps you should find a more important cause Mrs. Kravitz, or become a hallway monitor at the local school.
Onions to the “hair police”. It must be hard for you, walking around us mere mortals! You’re teaching your kids to be as judgmental as you are.
Orchids to Spas with Paws! A CBD oil for pets that actually works.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
