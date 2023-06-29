Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the VFW thrift store for the 75% off sale, on anything over a $1. Onions for not simply discounting the total purchases by 75%, irrespective of the marked prices of what is purchased!
Thank you for reading!
Onions to the left turn signal on southbound South Palo Verde at Acoma Boulevard. It is activated even when no one is turning left, and stays on far too long after traffic has cleared even when there is someone turning left, forcing northbound traffic to wait unnecessarily long for a green light. Ugh!
Orchids to the gentlemen working at “the candy store”. You both are the real gems. Thank you for making a little girls day.
Orchids to El Parasio, great food and service. Brenda is a super server.
Onions to the family who wouldn’t let their (I assume) son even talk, and got mad at him for simply trying to talk about something he was interested in. He should be able to speak freely just like you.
Onions to people who take their ire out on servers for bad food. If the service was good, then tip them as usual. Not their fault how it tastes, tell the restaurant.
Onions to the 9-hole golf course that won’t repair the cart path properly from green 5 to 6. Use rocks or gravel to fill the potholes instead of using dirt which makes mud and forces you to drive on the grass.
Onions to the onion about vaccines. The reason nearly eradicated diseases are rare is because proven vaccines do the job. With thousands crossing our border, diseases like measles and polio are on the rise so those proven vaccines may be even more important.
Onions to allowing sleeping on a stool while at the local watering hole. More than once we have seen a snookered patron asleep with a pint in front of them. I guess that’s acceptable. Are your employees blind or is it allowed?
Onions to anyone having a Bougainvillea plant in their yard. Being the socialist that I am, I propose another layer of government to enforce the removal of these monsters and punish, to the full extent of the law, those who ignore this code. At the very least, come over to my place and clean up the mess. Ranger Steve
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
