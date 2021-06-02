Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to ADOT on the traffic signal synchronization along State Route 95 running through the city. Now I get to stop at all the red lights where before I had a 50/50 chance of making a green light.
Onions to the heifer in the card section. You stood in front of the birthday cards reading each one. That was me behind you. What should’ve taken two minutes turned into an eternity. Made me so mad I lit up a cigarette. I was then asked to leave. What’s wrong with you people? Get your card and go!
Orchids to Havasu Dentistry’s Liz, who always does a great job cleaning my teeth. She is thorough, gentle and professional. Praying for you and your family on the upcoming birth of your second little girl! God bless!
Onions to the City Council for rezoning properties. The zones were put in place for a reason. Stop catering to the developer who is constantly coming to the council for rezoning requests.
Onions to person listening to my conversations. The phone company says I don’t have a party line. Why I can hear someone breathing each time I’m on the phone? You know who you are. Knock it off. What I have to say is private. My sister suggested blowing a whistle.
Orchids to the very kind “Santa Claus”, who paid for my purchases at the 99 cent store on Sunday. Such a sweet surprise! I will pay it forward.
Orchids to Alejandra in the emergency department at HRMC for making the ball roll when it seemed to stop. You kept me from checking myself out without the proper medical answers I needed. You’re the best! Thank you. Dale
Onions to the guy on Mulberry next to the church that started up his outboard motor on Sunday when services were going on. Wait a minute that was me. Mea Culpa.
Orchids to the Onions about the Havasu haze. Bye bye blue sky.
Onions to allowing a homeless man to live at the park in his tent trailer and truck. And no he is not the camp host. Good luck getting him out and all of his trash too!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
